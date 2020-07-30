Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.65. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 228,094 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Get Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.