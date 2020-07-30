Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.66

Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and traded as high as $21.70. Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 77,828 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

