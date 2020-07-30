Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Lowered to GBX 154

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 154 ($1.90) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price target (up from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.29) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 157 ($1.93) to GBX 159 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.11).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other news, insider Chris Carney bought 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, for a total transaction of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 98 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 295 shares of company stock worth $3,004,616.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

