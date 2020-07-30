ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Shares of ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $7.68. ValiRx shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 696,870 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.

ValiRx (LON:VAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX (32.50) (($0.40)) earnings per share for the quarter.

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

