Zacks: Analysts Expect Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oragenics.

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGEN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

