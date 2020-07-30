Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,675

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,685 ($20.74) to GBX 1,675 ($20.61) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($20.10) to GBX 1,553 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,165 ($26.64) to GBX 2,150 ($26.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,670 ($20.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,165 ($26.64) to GBX 2,150 ($26.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,782.25 ($21.93).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,619.50 ($19.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.99 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,023 ($24.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,588.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,634.48.

In related news, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,510 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £32,087.50 ($39,487.45).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

