State Street Corp Purchases 49,746 Shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 12,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 876,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 868,910 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 224,199 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 550,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 126,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 169,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.