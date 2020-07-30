State Street Corp Buys 125,782 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.78% of Ebix worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ebix by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

In related news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.12. Ebix Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.