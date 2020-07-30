State Street Corp Acquires 97,825 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,825 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.03% of EVO Payments worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in EVO Payments by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EVO Payments by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EVO Payments by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. EVO Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In related news, Director Mark A. Chancy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

