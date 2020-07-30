Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Stitch Fix worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 285.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 70.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $988,261.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 564,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,654. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.99 and a beta of 2.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

