State Street Corp Trims Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,310,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

