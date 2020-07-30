State Street Corp Sells 3,151 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.69% of Chase worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $110.27 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

In other news, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $48,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,176 shares in the company, valued at $228,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $126,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,058 shares of company stock worth $211,688.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.