State Street Corp Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BancFirst by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $46.76 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.