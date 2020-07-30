Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

FTXR opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Street Corp Purchases 49,746 Shares of Cass Information Systems
State Street Corp Purchases 49,746 Shares of Cass Information Systems
State Street Corp Sells 2,601 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc
State Street Corp Sells 2,601 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc
State Street Corp Buys 125,782 Shares of Ebix Inc
State Street Corp Buys 125,782 Shares of Ebix Inc
State Street Corp Acquires 97,825 Shares of EVO Payments Inc
State Street Corp Acquires 97,825 Shares of EVO Payments Inc
Stitch Fix Inc Stake Boosted by State Street Corp
Stitch Fix Inc Stake Boosted by State Street Corp
State Street Corp Trims Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc
State Street Corp Trims Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report