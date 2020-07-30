Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

FTXR opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

