Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,642 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 609,704 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 122.2% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 515,324 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $2,074,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QNST stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $595.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

