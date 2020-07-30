Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stake Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Sierra Metals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sierra Metals from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

