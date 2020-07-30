Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,227 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

