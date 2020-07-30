Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,404 Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the first quarter worth $237,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTT opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.