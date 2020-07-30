8,532 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

