Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

