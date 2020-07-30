Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,711 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 75.4% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.45 million, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIFI. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.