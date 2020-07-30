Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sasol were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 49.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 703.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. HSBC cut shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.57. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

