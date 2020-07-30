iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPMV opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $70.94.

