Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 84,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRG opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 46.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

