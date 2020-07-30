Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,358 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 385,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Bancorp by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $520.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.