Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,344 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,012 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,269 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 63,833 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

