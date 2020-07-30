Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.