Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $94,000 in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,075,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 52.9% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,084,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,194 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 145.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,965,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,288 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 721.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. CNH Industrial NV has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.