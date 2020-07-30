Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HR opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

