Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 127.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 95,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 152,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd alerts:

NYSE MUS opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.