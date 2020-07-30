Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,922 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 284.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.