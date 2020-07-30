11,925 Shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.67. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.