Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TPI Composites by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 45,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $919.40 million, a PE ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayshree S. Desai purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $257,907.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

