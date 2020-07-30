Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) PT Raised to $3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 98.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 335,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

