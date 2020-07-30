Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deere projects fiscal 2020 net income in between $1.6 and $2 billion. The company remains well poised for long term growth, backed by steady investments in new products with advanced technologies. The company remains focused on revolutionizing agriculture with technology in an effort to make farming automated, easy to use and more precise across the production process. As customer’s needs continue to evolve, it will trigger the need to replace old equipment. Growing reliance on advanced technology to run complex operations smoothly will continue to fuel Deere’s revenues. Apart from this, growing U.S farm income also bodes well for agricultural equipment demand. Moreover, the company's efforts to expand in precision agriculture will drive growth. The company’s cost-reductions actions will help improve margins.”

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

NYSE DE opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $624,150,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after buying an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,246,000 after buying an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.