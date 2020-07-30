Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $244.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $208.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

DECK opened at $218.83 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $220.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,332 shares of company stock worth $1,888,385. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

