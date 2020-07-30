Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial's second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss came in at $1.20 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was for earnings of 5 cents per share. Moreover, the bottom line was against the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share. The company has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives. Its strong balance sheet is another positive. Its sound capital position impresses. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on margins. Increasing provision for loan losses due to higher net charge-offs, rise in reserve build and constant supply-driven normalization in the consumer credit line continue to be concerns. Its weak card sales volume bothers.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $91.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

