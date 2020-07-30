Boenning Scattergood Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to “Outperform”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $197.84. Boenning Scattergood’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.53.

NYSE:ECL opened at $194.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

