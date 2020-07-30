Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.