Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.50. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,613,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,990,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 673,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 178,463 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 655,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

