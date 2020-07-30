Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Honda Motor by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 203,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

