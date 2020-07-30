Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

DT opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,469,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,682,132 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,747,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,471,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

