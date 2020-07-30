Heico (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expansion of tariffs on imports of aluminum is likely to hurt aerospace and defense players like Heico Corp., which relies heavily on aluminum import for production. The company derives almost half of its sales from commercial aviation products and services. Notably, its businesses that operate within the commercial aerospace industry have been materially impacted by the significant decline in global commercial air travel that began in March 2020, following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. However, demand for its components used in medical equipment like ventilators and personal protective equipment increased as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Heico alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Vertical Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Heico has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,272.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $2,018,699.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626 in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 19.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Heico by 11.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 257.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heico (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.