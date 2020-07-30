EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

EQT (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQT. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

EQT opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.31. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in EQT by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EQT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,745 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $63,606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EQT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 425,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

