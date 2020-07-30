Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth $9,180,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 213.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 79,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,353,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

