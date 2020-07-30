Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas gets a boost from improvement in air traffic, mainly on the domestic front. As an evidence, the carrier reported a 95.4% surge in domestic traffic during June from the May data. Notably, Gol strengthened its network to operate 100 flights a day in June. Also, supply in the same month soared 84.8% on a month-over-month basis. Moreover, the company ramped up July services to 250 flights per day. With this, July 2020 capacity is expected to be 25% of July 2019 level. The focus on cargo revenues is also encouraging and is expected to have driven total unit revenues in the June quarter. Detailed results will be out on Jul 31. The cost-cutting measures are likely to have contributed to bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. However, its liquidity position is a concern. Exposure to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX jets is worrisome too.”

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $710.87 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.