Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

