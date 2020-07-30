Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.
