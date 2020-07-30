KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.72.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In related news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $35,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Tavares purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,676 shares of company stock valued at $230,214 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

