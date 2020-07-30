Athenex (ATNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Athenex to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. The business had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Athenex has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

