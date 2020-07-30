Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

